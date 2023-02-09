Create New Account
Drink Along # 63 : New Belgium Fat Tire Ale 4.5/5
Published a day ago |

A long time go to in places where the selection is limited to Race Car brews and Flavor Of The Week crafts. This is an easy choice ( and drinker) when the more esoteric beverages aren't on the menu.Running 5.2 for the ABV, 15 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as a 31 lovibond.

She is really just a muted version of one of my favorite styles but that doesn't mean she's a bad brew. You could do a lot worse than this for a few on the porch when spring finally has sprung.

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr ( where you can always buy me a beer)

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Please remember to Subscribe as well as liking ,sharing and reminding

Skal!

Big 3

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

