Drink Along # 63 : New Belgium Fat Tire Ale 4.5/5

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A long time go to in places where the selection is limited to Race Car brews and Flavor Of The Week crafts. This is an easy choice ( and drinker) when the more esoteric beverages aren't on the menu.Running 5.2 for the ABV, 15 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as a 31 lovibond.
She is really just a muted version of one of my favorite styles but that doesn't mean she's a bad brew. You could do a lot worse than this for a few on the porch when spring finally has sprung.
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