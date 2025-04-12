Invisidon - This is absolutely why the bells are gone





The Great Bell Purge: Hidden in Plain Sight

Between the late 18th and early 20th centuries, there was a suspicious global trend of bell removal and destruction. During wars—particularly World War I and World War II—many bells were supposedly taken down and melted for their metal. While some of this is true, it’s clear that the destruction of bells wasn’t just about war needs.





Entire bell towers were dismantled. Bells that had stood for hundreds of years suddenly disappeared without a trace. Why would every culture, every empire, and every nation simultaneously decide to rid themselves of such a key part of their cultural heritage? The answer lies in control.





Examples of the Great Bell Purge

Russia: The Tartarian-era bells were some of the largest and most powerful in the world. During the Bolshevik Revolution, thousands of church bells were removed, melted down, and destroyed. These bells were not simple religious symbols—they were part of a much older, advanced civilisation’s infrastructure.

Western Europe: In Germany, France, and the UK, countless bells were taken during both world wars. Official records claim it was for “military purposes,” yet many of these bells were never accounted for. Why were they not replaced after the wars ended?

China: In the early 20th century, many ancient bells from Taoist and Buddhist temples were removed or destroyed during various cultural upheavals. These bells were known for their healing properties and were deeply tied to the energetic balance of the surrounding land.

Bells as Energy Generators

The real reason for the mass removal of bells may lie in their connection to hidden energy systems. Bells were often placed in cathedrals, monasteries, and city centres, which just happen to align with ley lines—natural energy pathways running across the Earth. The largest bells were positioned at the tops of towers, suggesting they weren’t just meant to produce sound; they were meant to broadcast energy across wide areas.





Imagine a network of bell towers functioning as acoustic energy generators, using sound waves to amplify and distribute energy. This concept isn’t far-fetched when you consider ancient civilisations’ advanced knowledge of resonance and frequency.





Some theorists believe that these bells were part of a Tartarian energy grid, designed to harmonise human consciousness, balance electromagnetic fields, and even generate free energy. Removing the bells would have disrupted this energy network, cutting us off from an ancient technology we no longer understand.





