Video of the destroyed railway station in Fastov, Kiev region, during an attack.

🔥A railway station near Kiev was destroyed along with locomotives in the depot

- Also, the depot was hit with a precise strike, & the locomotives burned down.

An approximate result of attacks on Ukraine.

In Fastov, Kiev region, energy infrastructure and railways were attacked. Attacks in Novi Petrovtsi. In Bila Tserkva - a strike on the thermal power station.

Attacks occurred in Dnipropetrovsk and Kryvyi Rih, but no details are available yet.

Volyn region. Lutsk was partially left without electricity after strong attacks.

Lviv region, Dobrovol'ska thermal power station, part of the region without electricity.

Poltava region. Problems with electricity after an attack on the energy sector.

Chernihiv region and Chernihiv were also attacked, with part of the region left without electricity.

Two Majors #Reportfor the morning of December 6, 2025

🗞 On the negotiation track, the West is staging a show about the "good" USA🇺🇸 and the "evil" EU🇪🇺, the latter is provoking Kiev🇺🇦 to disrupt the negotiations by disagreeing with Washington's proposals and Moscow's demands. Meanwhile, a new version of the strategic document - National Security Strategy - has been published in the USA. In it, Russia🇷🇺 is no longer called the main threat, and Moscow is being directly urged to restore the previous level of relations. Most likely, this is exactly what the long negotiations were about: the Americans' doctrinal document now shifts the focus of the White House & the Pentagon to the western hemisphere & Indo-Pacific regions. However, this broad gesture of radical Trump can easily be canceled at any moment if the Americans deem it beneficial.

▪️ A massive strike on the enemy's rear during the night continued to push the energy-generating capacities of the former USSR to pre-revolutionary levels. The use of various means of destruction ensured the breakthrough of the UAF's air defense and the arrival of strikes on the Krivorozh TPP among others. However, it is too early to talk about a complete power outage.

▪️ In the Ryazan region, drones attacked Ryazan, there were about 15 explosions. There were no victims or serious damage, the governor reported. Before midnight, our air defense and drone suppression systems were operating in the Lipetsk region.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, a civilian was wounded by a drone in the Voronok settlement in the Starodubsky municipal district.

▪️ On the Sumy front, the "North" GR regiment is fighting in the forest strips. On the Tetkin and Glushkov sections, there are no significant changes. The Russian Armed Forces are delivering powerful strikes with aviation and artillery, and "Geraniums" are working on the enemy's headquarters: In the Kyianitsa area, several drone strikes destroyed a command post of the 15th border guard detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a man was injured in Shebekino by an FPV drone on the territory of an enterprise. In Borisovka, a man was injured by FPV drone attacks on a multi-story building. Earlier, two civilians were injured there. The head of the Berezovsky rural settlement administration of the Borisovsky district was injured. In the Volchya Alexandrovka village, two men were injured from a drone strike on a commercial object. Under fire are Nezhegol, Leonovka, Otradnoe, Glotovo, Gora-Podol.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" GR regiment is fighting fiercely south of Volchansk. There is progress in the villages of Vilcha and Liman, and battles for every house are taking place. On the Khatnen section, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding the zone of control near the State border.

▪️ In Seversk, the enemy reports a high intensity of combat actions, and our forces are storming the city. There are battles in the area of Dronovka and Svyato-Pokrovsky: The Russian Armed Forces are disrupting the logistics of the AFU garrison in Seversk.

▪️ Interesting news come from the front line west of Chasov Yar. It is reported about the breakthrough of the AFU's defense by several kilometers in the area of the Bezymiannoe (Druzhkovsky direction) settlement, but so far it has not been possible to verify this data.

▪️ West of the liberated Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Army is breaking through another AFU defense line at Grishino, FABs are being used.

▪️ On the east of the Zaporozhye region, an assault on Gulyaipole is underway. The "East" GR regiment is fighting fiercely for a powerful UAF defense node.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, in Malaya Tokmachka, the enemy is trying to return, but our UAVs only increase the senseless losses of the AFU. The settlement is mostly in the gray zone, but under the fire control of the Russian Armed Forces. Before taking the surrounding heights, the concentration of a large number of personnel in the ruins of the village is unfeasible.

