© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Description of the Health Wellness Performance Institute's 3-Month Program
Follow
0
Share
Report
29 views • October 16, 2021
In this video I discuss some of the myths which generate the Global Health Crisis and then go on to describe the 3-Month Program, one of the offerings of the Institute. This is followed by a short Q&A Session.
P.S. I mention that Dr Joe Dispenza sustained fractures of his cervical vertebrae. In fact it was his thoracic and lumbar vertebrae. It has been quite a few years since I read his story!
P.S. I mention that Dr Joe Dispenza sustained fractures of his cervical vertebrae. In fact it was his thoracic and lumbar vertebrae. It has been quite a few years since I read his story!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.