Date: June 3, 2026. Lesson 108-2026. Title: No Partiality in Judgment: Righteous Discernment

On today's Morning Manna, Doc Burkhart explores Proverbs 24:23, a brief but powerful proverb that strikes at the heart of justice and integrity: “It is not good to have respect of persons in judgment.” This timeless principle reminds us that God requires fairness, honesty, and impartiality in every sphere of life. Whether in the courtroom, the church, the workplace, or our personal relationships, favoritism corrupts judgment and undermines righteousness. Join us as we examine the biblical call to discern truth without bias and consider how God's own impartial character serves as the standard for His people.

Lesson 108-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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