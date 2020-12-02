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PANDEMIC TRUTH WARRIOR 24 TRUTH FIGHTS BACK ITALIAN PARLIAMENT
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103 views • December 02, 2020
WWW.AWARRIORCALLS.COM go to this site for all videos first for truth!
Deputy Sara Cunial is the 2nd high ranking PUBLIC SERVANT expose Bill Gates and Fauchi for their corruption demanding they are arrested.
Youtube has begun to take down many of my videos... can't stand the truth ... BITCHUTE.com has ALL my videos regardless shown on my website.
Download this and upload and share everywhere and GET in you local elected public servants faces... they have no excuse for their ignorance.
God Speed
Deputy Sara Cunial is the 2nd high ranking PUBLIC SERVANT expose Bill Gates and Fauchi for their corruption demanding they are arrested.
Youtube has begun to take down many of my videos... can't stand the truth ... BITCHUTE.com has ALL my videos regardless shown on my website.
Download this and upload and share everywhere and GET in you local elected public servants faces... they have no excuse for their ignorance.
God Speed
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