Three Independent Studies Answer This Question: Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier?
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 6 hours ago

(April 5, 2021) Informed Consent Xpress documentary: "A report on the eye-opening results of three studies released in 2020 that compared the overall, long-term health of vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects. Rather than focusing on the short-term, symptom-suppressing effects of vaccinations -- as manufacturers and public health agencies do -- these studies assessed whether the influence of vaccines on a person's body in general led to overall healthier or unhealthier lives.

"Everyone who cares about the future health of themselves or their families should consider what the data in these important studies  reveal in order to make a truly informed decision."


Find links to the video's resources here: https://www.informedconsentxpress.com/resources-vaccines-healthier.html


Informed Consent Xpress: https://www.informedconsentxpress.com/

