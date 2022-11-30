Three Independent Studies Answer This Question: Do Vaccines Make Us Healthier?

(April 5, 2021) Informed Consent Xpress documentary: "A
report on the eye-opening results of three studies released in 2020 that
compared the overall, long-term health of vaccinated and unvaccinated
subjects.
Rather than focusing on the short-term, symptom-suppressing effects
of vaccinations -- as manufacturers and public health agencies
do -- these studies assessed whether the influence of vaccines on a
person's body in general led to overall healthier or unhealthier
lives.
"Everyone who cares about the future health of themselves or their families should consider what the data in these important studies reveal in order to make a truly informed decision."
Find links to the video's resources here: https://www.informedconsentxpress.com/resources-vaccines-healthier.html
Informed Consent Xpress: https://www.informedconsentxpress.com/
