Mixing 8 Smart Drugs with Green Tea 🇨🇴 Medellín Biohacking #1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here Jonathan and his biohacking buddy, Travis, mix a Nootropic super stack of Phenylpiracetam, Oxiracetam, Pramiracetam, Aniracetam, Alpha GPC, Noopept, Horny Goat Weed, and L-Theanine.
Learn more 📑 everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/846-oxiracetam#Medellin
Are you biohacking in Medellín? Join the Biohacker Connect to meet likeminded health-conscious folks near you 📍 https://www.limitlessmindset.com/local/1131-colombia