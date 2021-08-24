Daylight Riders: Alexander The Great Is Apollyon - The Beast [23.08.2021]

What Next - 3 hours ago (edited)I can't help but think of the commercial where Trump says he and Alexander the great are cut from the same cloth, not to mention his fascination with Apollo.Thanks for sharing your observations and insights. ALWAYS edifying!!!Woke In Truth - 3 hours ago (edited)God bless you brother. I have a few important things to note here, but I will have to come back for the last important part after going back to old research. But what I want to point out first is that when you dig into the truth of it, although they say Julius Caesar famously said “vini, vidi, vici” —I came, I saw, I conquered— it turns out he only copied Alexander the Great. “I came, I saw, I conquered.”Revelation 6:2 (KJV)And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.The Word of God always uses very specific wording for important reasons.Next, I want to point out that Trump (who’s home and properties are of Greek architecture and decked in gold) keeps a large painting of Apollo/Apollyon in his penthouse, and also his family crest and a feature on his Mar A Lago resort (right down the road from me) features Apollo’s arrows. Once I again I want to repeat this very specifically worded Bible verse:Revelation 6:2 (KJV)And I saw, and behold a white horse: and he that sat on him had a bow; and a crown was given unto him: and he went forth conquering, and to conquer.Also crown=c0r0na, and also bow= toxon in Greek, stemming from poison tipped arrows. Again, poison tipped arrows. And who is the man who “speedily” released poison tipped arrows to the populace?God bless you again brother, in Jesus’ mighty name.--418 views Aug 23, 2021Daylight Riders5.32K subscribers