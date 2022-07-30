Bidens Clown World #1: Headlines - July 16, 2022

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'.





Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.





Headlines grabbed from articles from July 16, 2022 or earlier dates. Music: Violin Concerto in G minor, RV 315 ( Vivaldi, Antonio); Link to Clown World#1 front cover clowns: https://www.pxfuel.com/en/free-photo-xwsrh ; source of video's memes: https://www.powerlineblog.com/





Links to all headlines:





https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3556609-biden-fires-back-at-2024-doubts-democrats-want-me-to-run/





https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/bombshells-belie-big-lie-21-confirmed-illegalities-irregularities-2020





https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/biden-abandoned-progressive-group-fought-him-elected-2020





https://legalinsurrection.com/2022/07/the-democratic-party-went-woke-is-now-going-broke/





https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2022/07/11/nyt-dashes-joe-biden-2024-hopes-6-devastating-articles/





https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/12/over-150-examples-show-democrats-denying-election-results-rnc-reports/





https://jimtreacher.substack.com/p/national-association-of-hispanic





https://redstate.com/mike_miller/2022/07/01/watch-team-biden-stoops-to-new-low-blames-unvaccinated-americans-for-inflation-n587328





https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/energy/white-house-advisor-tells-cnn-high-gases-prices-necessary-future-liberal





https://www.dailywire.com/news/jeff-bezos-renews-attack-on-bidens-deep-misunderstanding-of-economics-in-withering-tweet





https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/07/12/biden-brags-about-importing-record-foreign-workers-to-compete-against-americans-for-jobs/

https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/07/13/poll-65-percent-voters-say-joe-bidens-economy-is-recession/





https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/food-banks-seeing-flood-families-despite-low-unemployment





https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2022/07/13/bidenflation-sends-costs-soaring-for-rent-furniture-dishes-pots-appliances-and-even-garbage-collection/





https://dailycaller.com/2022/07/10/biden-blames-republicans-soaring-gas-prices/





https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2022/07/08/still-slidin-biden-back-to-bottom-of-reuters-tracking-poll-as-dems-bail-n481444





https://www.zerohedge.com/political/catholic-voters-sour-biden-split-over-midterms





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/new-low-18-want-biden-run-2024/





https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/kevin-tober/2022/07/10/biden-just-talks-circles-nbc-highlights-dems-fed-biden





https://freebeacon.com/elections/read-the-odds-jack-vegas-says-biden-third-most-likely-2024-winner/





https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-tells-americans-vote-abortion-polling-shows-its-not-top-concern





https://www.foxnews.com/media/media-take-notice-hispanics-ditch-democratic-party-generation-political-realignment





https://www.dailywire.com/news/aoc-claims-inside-government-actors-helped-january-6-protesters-building-is-still-unsafe





https://thefederalist.com/2022/07/14/courts-squash-democrats-most-secure-election-lie-swing-states-didnt-follow-their-own-election-laws-in-2020/





https://www.foxnews.com/media/young-voters-fed-up-biden-says-new-york-times-highlights-1-strongly-approve-president





https://www.foxnews.com/politics/polls-show-democrats-becoming-party-elites-working-class-minorities-shift-toward-republicans





https://pluralist.com/wisconsin-supreme-court-deals-blow-to-democrats-by-outlawing-their-favorite-vote-fraud-methods-opinion/



