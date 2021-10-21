WARNING: Endtime Prophets, Pastors, Teachers, Evangelist, Apostles

WARNING: Endtime Prophets, Pastors, Teachers, Evangelists and Apostles.

We must be aware that the devil has the ability to deceive all our senses and the main one he uses is our eyes and ears. To achieve one world religion the devil will bring down Christianity so all who name Christ as the only way to God will be hated by all nations, all who are against the satanic new world order and are popular on social media will be targeted. The devil has all areas covered for deception and to attack the body of Christ which is why if possible even the elect be deceived.



Ephesians 4:11-12

King James Version

11 And he gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers;

12 For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:

Jeremiah 17:5

King James Version

5 Thus saith the Lord; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the Lord.

Revelation 3:11

King James Version

11 Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.

Read about one Prophet being deceived by another Prophet in 1 Kings Chapter 12 KJV Bible. God punished the Prophet for disobeying him as it cost him his life.

Read about how God feels when we become menpleasers and is interested in material wealth than thus saith the Lord in Number chapter 22 KJV



Philippians 2:12

King James Version

12 Wherefore, my beloved, as ye have always obeyed, not as in my presence only, but now much more in my absence, work out your own salvation with fear and trembling.



2 Thessalonians 2:1-3

King James Version

2 Now we beseech you, brethren, by the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, and by our gathering together unto him,



2 That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand.



3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition;