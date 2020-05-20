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PLANDEMIC-COVID-HOAX
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163 views • May 20, 2020
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Though this video was titled PLANDEMIC, it is NOT the movie trailer itself, but a good, critical look at this SHAM-demic for what it is: A huge PSYOP. If after watching this video, you feel ashamed at being lied to, and falling for the charade - please don't feel alone, and don't feel hopeless. NOW is the time to call B-S- on this whole game, and start waking up to this "new normal" - for it certainly isn't a real "normal" at all.
My kudos to the one who put this video together! - Makes great commonsense, as simply as one can put it.
Though this video was titled PLANDEMIC, it is NOT the movie trailer itself, but a good, critical look at this SHAM-demic for what it is: A huge PSYOP. If after watching this video, you feel ashamed at being lied to, and falling for the charade - please don't feel alone, and don't feel hopeless. NOW is the time to call B-S- on this whole game, and start waking up to this "new normal" - for it certainly isn't a real "normal" at all.
My kudos to the one who put this video together! - Makes great commonsense, as simply as one can put it.
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