BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE DESTINY OF HUMANITY Part 18: Don't Mock God!
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
121 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 1 day ago

The Philistines believed that the God of Israel was just another national god like Dagon, and after they captured the Ark of the Covenant, they decided to place it in the house of Dagon. The Lord would not tolerate such an affront and the situation escalated until the Philistines realized they were cursed and returned the Ark to the Israelites who in turn disrespected God by opening the Ark and looking inside.

Some fifty thousand died as a result. Meanwhile, Samuel told the people it was time to repent and reject all the pagan gods if they wanted to be set free from the yoke of the Philistines. The people of Israel responded to God's call and Samuel told them to assemble in Mizpeh.

The Philistines decided this was a golden opportunity to wipe out the Israelites but these pagans underestimated the living God and He struck them with lightning. Samuel served as a Judge and Prophet in Israel for many years but in his old age he appointed his two sons as Judges.

However, they were just as evil as the sons of Eli had been. Samuel was not a good father and he repeated Eli's sins. This was the reason the people of Israel desired a king like the other nations.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2019/RLJ-1685.pdf

RLJ-1685 -- JANUARY 6, 2019

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
judgerepentprophetark of the covenantsamuelphilistinesisraelitescurseddagonpagan godsgod of israelmizpehsons as judges
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy