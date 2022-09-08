Create New Account
PJW Responds To Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
Rick Langley
Published 2 months ago

Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and shares the United Kingdom's and his own reaction to the Queen's death. [9-8-22]

---------------

Queen Elizabeth II Has Died, World Leaders Respond

https://conservativebrief.com/queen-66287/

--------------

Trudeau threatens Canadians with fall restrictions if they don’t get COVID boosters

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-threatens-canadians-with-fall-restrictions-if-they-dont-get-covid-boosters/







Keywords
queen elizabeth iipjw respondsto death ofgod bless the queen

