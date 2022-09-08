PJW Responds To Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and shares the United Kingdom's and his own reaction to the Queen's death. [9-8-22]
Queen Elizabeth II Has Died, World Leaders Respond
https://conservativebrief.com/queen-66287/
Trudeau threatens Canadians with fall restrictions if they don’t get COVID boosters
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/trudeau-threatens-canadians-with-fall-restrictions-if-they-dont-get-covid-boosters/
