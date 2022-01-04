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Εξωθούμενο από αγάπη (Revised)
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0 view • January 04, 2022
Αν είχατε ποτέ την απορία για το πώς άραγε μοιάζει μια ζωή πλήρως παραδεδομένη στα χέρια και θέλημα του θεού.
Τότε σας προτρέπω εντόνως να δείτε αυτό το βιογραφικό ντοκιμαντέρ.
Πρόκειται για την βιογραφία μιας από τις ποιο αξιοθαύμαστες προσωπικότητες στον χώρο της αναγεννημένης εκκλησίας και του ιεραποστολικού της έργου, στον αιώνα που διανύουμε.
Την Δρ. Χαίντι Φέρελ Μπεΐκερ!
(I am not claiming copy rights for this video. They belong to the irisglobal.org I am uploading this video subtitled in Greek for educational purposes only.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heidi_B...
https://www.irisglobal.org/
Τότε σας προτρέπω εντόνως να δείτε αυτό το βιογραφικό ντοκιμαντέρ.
Πρόκειται για την βιογραφία μιας από τις ποιο αξιοθαύμαστες προσωπικότητες στον χώρο της αναγεννημένης εκκλησίας και του ιεραποστολικού της έργου, στον αιώνα που διανύουμε.
Την Δρ. Χαίντι Φέρελ Μπεΐκερ!
(I am not claiming copy rights for this video. They belong to the irisglobal.org I am uploading this video subtitled in Greek for educational purposes only.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heidi_B...
https://www.irisglobal.org/
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