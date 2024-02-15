How the US Air Force is Preparing for War with China, and Why it Won't Work

- The US Air Force is attempting a major reorganization in an attempt to better prepare it for a conflict with China;

- This includes reorganizing how the USAF develops and acquires new aircraft and weapons and how its air assets themselves are organized;

- Together with new strategies like “agile combat employment” (ACE) the US seeks to offset China’s growing advantages in both quantity and quality;

- USAF planners are also attempting to overcome what they call the “tyranny of distance” ahead of a conflict the US plans to fight against China along or even within Chinese borders, thousands of miles from American shores;

- The USAF and the US military in general is so busy attempting to figure out how to fight against China in Asia, that little thought has been put into whether this conflict is necessary in the first place;

References:

Global Times - US Air Force's plans to reorganize in preparation for war with China won't work (February 5, 2024):

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202402/1306719.shtml

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas

