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Giving Back - Tom's Story | Gospel Rescue Mission Grants Pass
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After a long stay at the Mission, Tom was able to battle his anger issues and learn to trust the Lord. After moving out on his own, he now gives back to the Mission by volunteering. This is his story.
Learn More: http://www.grantspassmission.org
Learn More: http://www.grantspassmission.org
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