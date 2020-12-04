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MYSTERY HISTORY E T ´s, Anunnaki, Reptilians, GOD & Covid ~ PAUL ANTHONY WALLIS [Age Of Truth TV]
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36 views • December 04, 2020
JOIN US - with a Live-Chat Discussion & Q&A on AGE OF TRUTH TV - TODAY/TONIGHT
TUESDAY May 5th, 2020. Special Guest: PAUL ANTHONY WALLIS
"WHY THE LIES, DECEIT, MANIPULATION and THE HIJACK OF CONSCIOUSNESS and HUMAN SOUL-ENERGY"??
Join Us - Tuesday May 5th. 2020:
10 PM CET (22.00 Central European Time)
9.00 PM UK (21.00 hours - United Kingdom)
4 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
1 PM PDT (US Western Time)
6 AM AEST (Sidney Australia)
Is the world changing for the better or for the worse? How can you be part of a change for the better? WHY THE LIES, DECEIT, GLOBAL MANIPULATION and THE HIJACK OF CONSCIOUSNESS and HUMAN SOUL-ENERGY??
Who is really behind? Just the governments trying constantly to implement totalitarian control with a strict world order, where more and more individual freedom and choice are being taken away from the citizens? Or could there be a FORCE behind all this? Do they lie about history and ancient civilizations, and the existence of highly advanced beings from other star systems?
Are there E.T. Alien beings from other planetary systems, who not only visit Earth, but also take part in controlling the Earth, and our planets frequency?
How about the dark Interdimensional predatory forces? Can demonic archon parasitic energy beings work through, not only humans, but also Extraterrestrial entities and races?
Are we human beings, genetically engineered by the Anunnaki race?
PAUL ANTHONY WALLIS is the fascinating guest in this episode of Age Of Truth TV, interviewed by Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Paul Anthony Wallis' new book "Escaping From Eden", just released in late April 2020, has already become a best-seller! He's an author, public speaker and a Researcher of ancient mythological civilizations and history, spirituality and global conspiracies, originally a Priest from the United Kingdom, now living in Australia.
BIOGRAPHY:
Paul Anthony Wallis is a researcher, speaker and author of books on spirituality and mysticism. He researches the world’s mythologies for how they speak to our origins as a species and our potential today as human beings.
In the ’80s and ’90’s Paul’s work centred on establishing foundations for new faith communities. Over the last 20 years, he has designed and delivered training for church-ministers in the UK and Australia. In Australia, Paul has lectured on the history of religious thought and hermeneutics (principles of interpreting texts – including the Bible) and has served the Anglican Church as an Archdeacon in the Australian Capital Territory.
Paul provides personal coaching to clients in leadership and is a practitioner of healing in the Christian tradition. He is a musician, a story-teller, an author, a mentor, a conscious breather and a barefoot walker.
Paul is married with three children and lives in Australia.
Escaping Eden is available April 24th 2020 and is published through Axis Mundi books part of John Hunt Publishing.
SELECTED TOPIC DISCUSSED:
- Paul Anthony Wallis story/background: From Priest to Truth Speaker.
- Global Lockdown due to C- V.
- World Crisis.
- War On Consciousness & Collective Consciousness
- Mind Control.
- Ancient Mythology & Civilisations.
- E.T. Extra-Terrestrial Alien Races on Earth, in Star Systems & Galaxies.
- Anunnaki, Reptilians, Greys, Nordics, Insectoids, Pleiadians etc....
- Archons, Demons, Jinn. Dark Evil Possession of Humans and Aliens.
- God, Jesus, Bible, Priesthood, Religion, Church.
- Gnosticism & Sumerian Tablets, Zechariah Sitchin, Erik von Daniken.
- Politics, New World Order, Secret Societies, Illuminati.
- Saturn Matrix, Saturnian Satanism and Dark Occult Rituals.
- Different Human Races.
- "Escaping From Eden", New Book.
.....all this and MUCH MORE when Paul Anthony Wallis joins Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander for this compelling, fascinating and informative discussion.
PAUL ANTHONY WALLIS - WEBSITE:
https://paulanthonywallis.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
TUESDAY May 5th, 2020. Special Guest: PAUL ANTHONY WALLIS
"WHY THE LIES, DECEIT, MANIPULATION and THE HIJACK OF CONSCIOUSNESS and HUMAN SOUL-ENERGY"??
Join Us - Tuesday May 5th. 2020:
10 PM CET (22.00 Central European Time)
9.00 PM UK (21.00 hours - United Kingdom)
4 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
1 PM PDT (US Western Time)
6 AM AEST (Sidney Australia)
Is the world changing for the better or for the worse? How can you be part of a change for the better? WHY THE LIES, DECEIT, GLOBAL MANIPULATION and THE HIJACK OF CONSCIOUSNESS and HUMAN SOUL-ENERGY??
Who is really behind? Just the governments trying constantly to implement totalitarian control with a strict world order, where more and more individual freedom and choice are being taken away from the citizens? Or could there be a FORCE behind all this? Do they lie about history and ancient civilizations, and the existence of highly advanced beings from other star systems?
Are there E.T. Alien beings from other planetary systems, who not only visit Earth, but also take part in controlling the Earth, and our planets frequency?
How about the dark Interdimensional predatory forces? Can demonic archon parasitic energy beings work through, not only humans, but also Extraterrestrial entities and races?
Are we human beings, genetically engineered by the Anunnaki race?
PAUL ANTHONY WALLIS is the fascinating guest in this episode of Age Of Truth TV, interviewed by Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.
Paul Anthony Wallis' new book "Escaping From Eden", just released in late April 2020, has already become a best-seller! He's an author, public speaker and a Researcher of ancient mythological civilizations and history, spirituality and global conspiracies, originally a Priest from the United Kingdom, now living in Australia.
BIOGRAPHY:
Paul Anthony Wallis is a researcher, speaker and author of books on spirituality and mysticism. He researches the world’s mythologies for how they speak to our origins as a species and our potential today as human beings.
In the ’80s and ’90’s Paul’s work centred on establishing foundations for new faith communities. Over the last 20 years, he has designed and delivered training for church-ministers in the UK and Australia. In Australia, Paul has lectured on the history of religious thought and hermeneutics (principles of interpreting texts – including the Bible) and has served the Anglican Church as an Archdeacon in the Australian Capital Territory.
Paul provides personal coaching to clients in leadership and is a practitioner of healing in the Christian tradition. He is a musician, a story-teller, an author, a mentor, a conscious breather and a barefoot walker.
Paul is married with three children and lives in Australia.
Escaping Eden is available April 24th 2020 and is published through Axis Mundi books part of John Hunt Publishing.
SELECTED TOPIC DISCUSSED:
- Paul Anthony Wallis story/background: From Priest to Truth Speaker.
- Global Lockdown due to C- V.
- World Crisis.
- War On Consciousness & Collective Consciousness
- Mind Control.
- Ancient Mythology & Civilisations.
- E.T. Extra-Terrestrial Alien Races on Earth, in Star Systems & Galaxies.
- Anunnaki, Reptilians, Greys, Nordics, Insectoids, Pleiadians etc....
- Archons, Demons, Jinn. Dark Evil Possession of Humans and Aliens.
- God, Jesus, Bible, Priesthood, Religion, Church.
- Gnosticism & Sumerian Tablets, Zechariah Sitchin, Erik von Daniken.
- Politics, New World Order, Secret Societies, Illuminati.
- Saturn Matrix, Saturnian Satanism and Dark Occult Rituals.
- Different Human Races.
- "Escaping From Eden", New Book.
.....all this and MUCH MORE when Paul Anthony Wallis joins Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander for this compelling, fascinating and informative discussion.
PAUL ANTHONY WALLIS - WEBSITE:
https://paulanthonywallis.com
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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