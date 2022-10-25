Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Election Deniers
27 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago |

Dems In Distress

* They are bracing for midterm shellacking.

* They have lied about elections for years.

* They make excuses while inflation soars.

* We’ve got bigger concerns than January 6th.

* Well that backfired: voters push back on propaganda.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314357544112

Keywords
hillary clintonpropagandajesse wattersjoe bidenelection interferencecost of livingstacey abramsdistractionjanuary 6jan 6thprice inflationkari lakebidenflationconsumer priceskjp

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket