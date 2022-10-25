Election Deniers

Dems In Distress
* They are bracing for midterm shellacking.
* They have lied about elections for years.
* They make excuses while inflation soars.
* We’ve got bigger concerns than January 6th.
* Well that backfired: voters push back on propaganda.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 25 October 2022
