When the going gets rough, that's when you realize this..

Lee Milteer is a life and Business Strategist Lee is an Award-Winning, Best-Selling Author, Internationally Acclaimed Speaker and Life and Business Strategist.

Lee Milteer is an Internationally known Best Selling Author, Award-winning Professional Speaker, Visionary, TV Personality, and Intuitive Business Mentor and Serial Entrepreneur.

She hosted the America’s Premier Experts TV Show, which was aired on NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox Affiliates as well as Untamed Success: Positive TV, a Web-Based TV Show.

She is the founder of the Millionaire Smarts® Coaching program which supplies coaching for other coaches and businesses, plus the Host of the Virtual Coaching mentoring program Millionaire Smarts® Club for Entrepreneurs.ee Milteer

https://www.milteer.com

YouTube @LeeMilteerInc

To get tickets to the Truth Tour now, go to https://truthtour.net

To get access to the speaker's GIFT BAG, sign up here: https://renegademedianews.com

Follow Renegade Media on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia

Watch the entire Summit here: https://rumble.com/v230pne--the-2023-liberty-summit.html

Subscribe to our Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/RenegadeMedia