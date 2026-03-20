WIRELESS RADIATION AND 6G: WHEN INNOVATION OUTPACES SAFETY

As governments and tech companies push forward with the next generation of wireless infrastructure, a critical question remains largely unanswered: Is 6G safe? Jefferey examines growing concerns surrounding radio frequency (RF) radiation, the rapid expansion of wireless networks, and the lack of modern safety testing behind current exposure limits.





Despite billions of dollars in telecom lobbying and an aggressive global race to deploy 5G and 6G networks, many of the safety standards used today were based on decades-old experiments involving only a handful of animals exposed to RF radiation for short periods of time. Critics argue that these outdated assumptions fail to account for long-term exposure from cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, smart meters, satellites, and future implantable technologies connected to wireless networks.





The conversation explores the role of regulatory agencies like the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the influence of industry lobbying, and the growing call for independent research into the health effects of wireless radiation. We also look at emerging policy responses, including efforts to limit cell phone exposure in schools, while some researchers warn about potential links between RF radiation exposure and issues such as DNA damage, neurological effects, and certain cancers.





As the world moves toward 6G connectivity, AI integration, and satellite-based global networks, this discussion asks whether innovation is moving faster than safety science—and why many experts believe it's time to revisit wireless radiation standards.