Norman Fenton and Martin Neil: An Exploratory Analysis of 2022 Excess Mortality

This particular exploratory analysis was carried out by mathematicians Norman Fenton and Martin Neil, who have done an extensive research of all the data from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of 2022, analyzing all the parameters that can lead to the increase of excess mortality like Covid , long-term Covid, lockdowns, healthcare quality and vaccines and finally find which of these parameters have a strong statistical correlation, which a little and which none at all.
After analyzing all the data they concluded that Covid had no effect on excess deaths, long-term Covid also had a negative effect, while lockdowns and quality of healthcare had very little to no effect.
But the Covid vaccines showed a statistically significant association with an increase in excess mortality that remains elevated even when Covid cases fall in the summer months.
As they say:
There is a clear message that the vaccination program causes at least some of the excess mortality. With these data, vaccines do not seem safe.
How long this streak of excess deaths continues is unknown and remains a terrifying prospect. We do not know whether the effects of the vaccination program remain, but evidence for a plausible biological mechanism linking vaccines to sudden deaths is now widely accepted.
https://zerosum.substack.com/p/2022
