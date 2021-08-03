America's Occult Holidays - Doc Marquis

Doc Marquis was raised in an Illuminati family, trained as an Illuminist, and attained the rank of Master Witch (3rd degree). He has been a Christian since 1979. The following is a true record of a Baptism which took place in Rome A.D. 100 and was reproduced in TIME magazine, December 5, 1955.

"The deacon raised his hand, and Publius Decius stepped through the baptistry door. Standing waist-deep in the pool was Marcus Vasca the woodseller. He was smiling as Publius waded into the pool beside him. ‘Credis?’ he asked. ‘Credo,’ responded Publius. ‘I believe that my salvation comes from Jesus the Christ, Who was crucified under Pontius Pilate. With Him I died that with Him I may have Eternal Life.’ Then he felt strong arms supporting him as he let himself fall backward into the pool, and heard Marcus’ voice in his ear ---- ‘I baptize you in the Name of the Lord Jesus’ ---- as the cold water closed over him."

Schaff-herzog Encyclopaedia of Religious Knowledge

Volume 1, page 435--1966 edition

"The New Testament knows only baptism in the name of Jesus... which still occurs even in the second and third centuries"

Encyclopaedia of Religion and Ethics

Edited by James Hastings

Volume 2, page 384--1958 edition

under Method of Baptism

"The formula used was 'in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ' or some synonymous phrase; there is no evidence for the use of the triune name."

The Encyclopaedia Britannica

Volume 3, page 365 and 368 --1910 edition

under The Baptismal Formula, page 365

"The trinitarian formula and triune immersion were not uniformly used from the beginning, nor did they always go together."



under Origin of Christian Baptism, page 368



"We gather from Acts 19:4, that John had merely baptized in the name of the coming Messiah, without identifying him with Jesus of Nazareth. The apostolic age supplied this , and the normal use during it seems to have been 'into Christ identification Jesus', or 'in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ' or ' of the Lord Jesus Christ.'"