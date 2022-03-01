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Apparently, some Bastard in Civilian Life, Boasts that he shot at Russian Soldiers. There is an Automatic in the car & Same Keys on Dash as Kerosene Kelley with Moltov Cocktail video, I posted.
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92 views • March 01, 2022
These are the translated words I found with this video. As I put in my title, this appears to be the same car, same key on dash, possibly the guy in the back seat on my previous video I posted, also with a woman driving. Same or similar voices. The video was about a frontseat passenger known as Keresene Kelley, because she throws Molotov Cocktails out the window at Russian Military. I have no way to make this known to others.
Yes, but I ask you to take this with all possible seriousness. On the video, apparently, some bastard in civilian life, like a civilian, boasts that he shot at Russian soldiers. There is an automatic in the car.
Soldiers! No need to engage in unnecessary idleness with idle civilians. Chatting on heartfelt topics with a car driver who drove up, and even more so, you can’t let peaceful crowds close to you that demand to “leave for your own Russia”. Remember that you are at war and a civilian in sports sweatpants, who comes to talk to you, can throw a grenade or shoot at close range. Behave politely, but as expected in enemy territory. I hope that the officers will convey this information to the personnel.
Yes, but I ask you to take this with all possible seriousness. On the video, apparently, some bastard in civilian life, like a civilian, boasts that he shot at Russian soldiers. There is an automatic in the car.
Soldiers! No need to engage in unnecessary idleness with idle civilians. Chatting on heartfelt topics with a car driver who drove up, and even more so, you can’t let peaceful crowds close to you that demand to “leave for your own Russia”. Remember that you are at war and a civilian in sports sweatpants, who comes to talk to you, can throw a grenade or shoot at close range. Behave politely, but as expected in enemy territory. I hope that the officers will convey this information to the personnel.
Keywords
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