© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Filip Kovačević: Will China Have Final Say on Next UN Secretary-General?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • February 05, 2020
Dr. Filip Kovačević discusses the latest news on NATO’s progress in Montenegro, how 2016 will be an important election year in the Balkans and for the United Nations, which will select a new Secretary-General. His thesis is that the new appointment may come from the Balkans and that China has a big role to play in the decision-making process. We also discuss Newsbud and the Kickstarter launched by FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds hoping to start a new, vibrant and independent news media organization packed with high-level and high-quality journalists from Pepe Escobar to Bill Conroy and including Dr. Kovačević himself.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.