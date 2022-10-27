62 "Big Pharma Birth Control" ft. Dr Jeff Senechal, plant estrogens, mood changes, irregular cycles, false estrogens, infertility, heart attacks, strokes, detox protocols, body ph, alkaline water

Tonight’s guest is Dr. Jeff Senechal and we will be talking about the dangers of birth control pills. Dr. Jeff is a Chiropractic graduate of Life University in Marietta, Georgia and has been an associate with Dr. Tent since 2009. He utilizes CRA (Contact Reflex Analysis) for assessment and diagnosis both in Chiropractic Care and Nutrition. Dr. Senechal is also certified through the Functional Medicine University as a Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner (CFMP). He is pursuing a Diplomat in Nutrition.

He is very active in his community and lectures on various health topics several times a year. You can find his recent health lectures on DVD at the office or on YouTube via the Diverse Health Services website. Dr. Senechal is also a member of the South Lyon Business Network International Group and Michigan Association of Chiropractors. Dr. Senechal's passion is alternative healthcare and he strives to change the mindset of people by getting them to think outside the box.



Diverse Health Services: https://www.diversehealthservices.com/

Dr. Jeff's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jeffreysenechal/