Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
62 "Big Pharma Birth Control" ft. Dr Jeff Senechal, plant estrogens, mood changes, irregular cycles, false estrogens, infertility, heart attacks, strokes, detox protocols, body ph, alkaline water
128 views
channel image
Dangerous INFO podcast
Published a month ago |

Tonight’s guest is Dr. Jeff Senechal and we will be talking about the dangers of birth control pills.  Dr. Jeff is a Chiropractic graduate of Life University in Marietta, Georgia and has been an associate with Dr. Tent since 2009. He utilizes CRA (Contact Reflex Analysis) for assessment and diagnosis both in Chiropractic Care and Nutrition. Dr. Senechal is also certified through the Functional Medicine University as a Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner (CFMP). He is pursuing a Diplomat in Nutrition.

He is very active in his community and lectures on various health topics several times a year. You can find his recent health lectures on DVD at the office or on YouTube via the Diverse Health Services website. Dr. Senechal is also a member of the South Lyon Business Network International Group and Michigan Association of Chiropractors. Dr. Senechal's passion is alternative healthcare and he strives to change the mindset of people by getting them to think outside the box.

Diverse Health Services: https://www.diversehealthservices.com/
Dr. Jeff's Instagram https://www.instagram.com/jeffreysenechal/

Keywords
heavy metalspharmaagenda 21infertilityalkaline waterheart attacksbody phaggressionstrokesjesse jaymzdangerous info podcastdied suddenlydetox protocolsdr jeff senechalplant based estrogensmood changesirregular cyclesfalse estrogenspath of transfer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket