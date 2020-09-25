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Reversing Diabetes without Drugs - Dr Neal Barnard's Program
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42 views • September 25, 2020
Once you understand the cause of diabetes, prevention and even reversal of type 2 diabetes becomes a tangible objective.
Is it really refined sugar that is the culprit? What about pasta and potatoes? Is our lack of exercise the cause of the diabetes epidemic?
The answer may surprise you.
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https://www.amazon.com/dp/1594868107
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Is it really refined sugar that is the culprit? What about pasta and potatoes? Is our lack of exercise the cause of the diabetes epidemic?
The answer may surprise you.
Buy the book at Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1594868107
SUBSCRIBE and FOLLOW BooksInBrief on:
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/bibbitchute
LBRY: https://tinyurl.com/biblbry
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/bibbrighteon
YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/bibyoutube
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