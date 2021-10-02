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Как правильно и эффективно принимать витамин D3. Доктор Ирина Мироновна
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34 views • October 02, 2021
Сегодня лекция немного в другом формате, это небольшой видеоурок, посвященный приему витамина D3.
Каждый раз сталкиваясь с тем, что пациенты его принимают абсолютно неправильно. Поэтому было решено записать данный видеоурок.
Приятного просмотра.
Каждый раз сталкиваясь с тем, что пациенты его принимают абсолютно неправильно. Поэтому было решено записать данный видеоурок.
Приятного просмотра.
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