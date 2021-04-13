© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Artificial rift’ being created under Joe Biden could be ‘the downfall of America’
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • April 13, 2021
Under Joe Biden we are seeing the creation of an “artificial rift, particularly a racial rift”, which could lead to the “downfall” of America, according to documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz.
“The split we’re seeing in our country is really problematic,” Mr Horowitz told Sky News host Paul Murray.
“I don’t know - in the short term for sure, I don’t even know in the median term – how we heal this divide.”
Mr Horowitz said the United States is currently under a president who “claimed he was running to heal this divide”.
“I don’t know what we can do,” he said.
“This is scary times.”
“The split we’re seeing in our country is really problematic,” Mr Horowitz told Sky News host Paul Murray.
“I don’t know - in the short term for sure, I don’t even know in the median term – how we heal this divide.”
Mr Horowitz said the United States is currently under a president who “claimed he was running to heal this divide”.
“I don’t know what we can do,” he said.
“This is scary times.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.