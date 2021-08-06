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Vaccines: Are Christians Ignoring Romans 13?
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4 views • August 06, 2021
With the imminent vaccine mandates approaching, many are considering their options. Some may be wondering, in light of Romans 13, is it permissible for Christians to reject the jab?
On today’s show we are going to be covering the latest Covid news, including new mandates from New York City, the radical shutdown in Australia, and vaccine requirements coming to a restaurant near you.
We are also going to be answering the important question: are Christians bound by Romans 13 to receive the Covid vaccination? We’re going to be breaking down this scripture along with others to discern God’s will in the matter.
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
On today’s show we are going to be covering the latest Covid news, including new mandates from New York City, the radical shutdown in Australia, and vaccine requirements coming to a restaurant near you.
We are also going to be answering the important question: are Christians bound by Romans 13 to receive the Covid vaccination? We’re going to be breaking down this scripture along with others to discern God’s will in the matter.
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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