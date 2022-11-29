Archbishop Vigano on WEF/ Klaus Schwab NWO plan of mass devastation via vaccination

Peter A. McCullough MD GETTR- Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, former Secretary-General of the of Vatican City State, lays out what is happening: WEF through the context of the COVID-19 crisis has either direct control or blackmailed world leaders into following the plan of mass devastation through vaccination and submission to a new world order. This is the vision of WEF megalomaniac Klaus Schwab refers to as the "Fourth Industrial Revolution" and his planned coup d'état laid out in "COVID-19 and the Great Reset." #courageousdiscourse
