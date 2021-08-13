© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. ANDREW KAUFMAN EXPLAINS THE "DELTA VARIANT" - FACT, FICTION AND OUTRIGHT LIES
Follow
7
Share
Report
533 views • August 13, 2021
Dr. Andrew Kaufman explains, using the science of genomic sequencing and an excellent analogy to shredded library books, how the so-called "Delta variant" scare-mongering going on with the main stream media is completely fake news. The entire imaginary SARS-CoV2 genetic sequence was literally pieced together in silico (inside a computer) from fragments of code allegedly sourced from free-floating fragments of RNA derived from just ONE patient in Wuhan China. Covid-19 is a set of clinical symptoms blamed on literally nothing more than a computer-generated virus that is not based in reality!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.