Aug 12, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Nuclear terrorism - that's how Russia has condemned a Ukrainian drone attack on Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in the Zaporozhye region, noting the West clearly played a role. Civilians evacuate from Russian border towns, fearing intensifying strikes from Ukraine after its incursion. A London-based NGO's running a smear campaign against a huge refinery project in Nigeria, that could make the country independent of oil imports. That's according to a journalist, who says he was being bribed to write a defamatory article about the project. An influential youth organization in Burkina Faso backs other Sahel states in condemning Ukraine's support for Malian militants, which has seen diplomatic ties cut with Kiev by both Niger and Mali.