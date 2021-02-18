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Matthew 5:38-48 “Jesus, Our Only Hope”
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10 views • February 18, 2021
As we continue our study here in Matthew 5, we see Jesus taking one point at a time and showing how the law was written, how the Jewish leaders misrepresented it and how it actually applies. Last week we saw how adultery begins in the heart by the lust of the flesh. We also touched on divorce and how the Jewish leaders missed the mark on that as well. This week we will look at responding to adversity. This message is a timely one regarding the headlines today.
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