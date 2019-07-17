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The Marbury v Madison Myth
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82 views • July 17, 2019
Good Morning Liberty: July 17, 2019
“A long, long time ago — 1803, if the storyteller is trying to be precise — in the famous case of Marbury v. Madison the Supreme Court of the United States created the doctrine of ‘judicial review.’ Judicial review is the power of the Supreme Court to decide the meaning of the Constitution and to strike down laws that the Court finds unconstitutional.”
And almost everything in modern "constitutional law" is based on a myth.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/good-morning-liberty/id1440549211
The Myth of Marbury v Madison
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2015/03/08/the-myth-of-marbury-v-madison/
The Irrepressible Myth of Marbury
http://www.pegc.us/archive/Unitary%20Executive/paulsen_myth_of_marbury_2004.pdf
Popular Sovereignty, Judicial Supremacy, and the American Revolution: Why the Judiciary Cannot be the Final Arbiter of Constitutions
https://scholarship.law.duke.edu/djclpp/vol1/iss1/3/
Primary Documents in American History
https://www.loc.gov/rr/program/bib/ourdocs/marbury.html
Full Opinion of the Court
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/5/137
Short video on Marbury
https://members.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/05/04/the-myth-of-marbury-v-madison/
“A long, long time ago — 1803, if the storyteller is trying to be precise — in the famous case of Marbury v. Madison the Supreme Court of the United States created the doctrine of ‘judicial review.’ Judicial review is the power of the Supreme Court to decide the meaning of the Constitution and to strike down laws that the Court finds unconstitutional.”
And almost everything in modern "constitutional law" is based on a myth.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/good-morning-liberty/id1440549211
The Myth of Marbury v Madison
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2015/03/08/the-myth-of-marbury-v-madison/
The Irrepressible Myth of Marbury
http://www.pegc.us/archive/Unitary%20Executive/paulsen_myth_of_marbury_2004.pdf
Popular Sovereignty, Judicial Supremacy, and the American Revolution: Why the Judiciary Cannot be the Final Arbiter of Constitutions
https://scholarship.law.duke.edu/djclpp/vol1/iss1/3/
Primary Documents in American History
https://www.loc.gov/rr/program/bib/ourdocs/marbury.html
Full Opinion of the Court
https://www.law.cornell.edu/supremecourt/text/5/137
Short video on Marbury
https://members.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/05/04/the-myth-of-marbury-v-madison/
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