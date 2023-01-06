Cannabis Sales Data & Trends 2022 Recap

The past year has been a tumultuous time in the cannabis industry, with slowdowns in topline sales and uncertainty in the market.





Due to historically large increases in inflation, pricing has been a popular topic of conversation throughout the year. In the cannabis industry, however, prices are moving in the opposite direction.





Prices in the US have been decreasing steadily, dropping -13% since November 2021. In Canada, the decrease in price has been less steady, but average item prices in November 2022 are 5% lower than in November 2021.





Most Canadian markets saw positive growth while Ontario, the largest province by population and total cannabis sales, was completely flat. In the US, a general trend emerged: younger markets tended to grow while older markets tended to see sales retractions.





Both Infused and Mixed Strain Pre-Rolls have performed incredibly well in both the US and Canada. In both countries, the Connoisseur/Infused segment is now the second largest within the Pre-Roll category, and appears to be on track to overtake Hybrid - Single Strain for the number one spot.





This report will examine the broad changes among the most key cannabis sales metrics that Headset tracks such as pricing trends, shifts in cannabis product categories, and demographic preferences.





