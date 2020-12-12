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TYRANTS AND TREASON THEN AND NOW!
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144 views • December 12, 2020
THOUGH TIMES HAVE CHANGED AND THE TYRANTS OF OLD ARE IN THEIR GRAVES, HUMAN NATURE HAS NOT CHANGED. AND WE HAVE LEGIONS OF NEW TYRANTS WHO HAVE APPARENTLY FORGOTTEN THE FATES OF MANY OF THE OLD TYRANTS.
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