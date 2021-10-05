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Because they keep magically disappearing from my devices I'm recording these pieces of evidence.
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356 views • October 05, 2021
Because they keep magically disappearing from my devices I'm recording these pieces of evidence.
I will get someone to pay attention and I will not stop until a number of people are in prison for doing this to me...and who knows how many other VETERANS.
I will get someone to pay attention and I will not stop until a number of people are in prison for doing this to me...and who knows how many other VETERANS.
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