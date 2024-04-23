Pets in Love





April 21, 2024





Stop Joking My Life! Tearful End of Poor Dog After Trying To Ask For Help





"Please don't chase me away, I just need a home "

Fredinho's story began on the streets, where the concrete jungle offered little solace for a small, fragile being.

He endured the harsh elements. Large black spots and exposed rough skin are testament to his hard life.

His eyes faded and lost their light.

People walked back and forth and just glanced at him and then turned away.

Luckily, the dog's situation attracted this man.

Someone who specializes in rescuing animals.

He quickly took Fredinho to the veterinary hospital

Without hesitation, Esdras scooped him up, cradling him in his arms, and whispered promises of a better tomorrow.

To comfort him, the rescuer gave the teddy to him

At the hospital, Fredinho was examined by a team of veterinarians –

The special thing is that his skin is very thick, they had to scrape the top layer of skin to be able to check the dog's disease.





Mirored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoVY-21YzkQ