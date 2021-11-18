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THE INTERNET OF SENSES AND THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE
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156 views • November 18, 2021
TheCrowhouse



http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
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TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse:
https://www.patreon.com/maxigan

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Dogecoin:
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XRP:
rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Playskool Unveils Vaccinate Me Elmo Doll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wl_BfOIXkaA

Unelected Austrian Leader Announces Indefinite Lockdowns For The Unvaccinated
https://rumble.com/vp81w8-unelected-austrian-leader-announces-indefinite-lockdowns-for-the-unvaccinat.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=RAIRFoundationUSA&ep=2

Covid: Austria introduces lockdown for unvaccinated
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-59283128

Queensland Police will enforce new requirements
https://twitter.com/berniespofforth/status/1458024707874332677?s=21

Unvaccinated Qlders to face heavy restrictions once state hits 80 per cent vaccine mark
https://www.mygc.com.au/unvaccinated-qlders-to-face-heavy-restrictions-once-state-hits-80-per-cent-vaccine-mark/

Considerations regarding consent in vaccinating children and adolescents between 6 and 17 years old
https://www.who.int/immunization/programmes_systems/policies_strategies/consent_note_en.pdf

Police Minister: Very appropriate to “push the envelope” against the government’s “overreach”, as NSW is prepared to extend emergency powers
https://bestinyou.org/police-minister-very-appropriate-to-push-the-envelope-against-the-governments-overreach-as-nsw-is-prepared-to-extend-emergency-powers/

Victoria’s government forced to make changes to pandemic laws as protests turn sinister
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlJBhFNi1-I

mrna light response
https://scholar.google.com.mx/scholar?q=mrna+light+response&;hl=en&as_sdt=0&as_vis=1&oi=scholart

Climate change could hurt babies' hearts, study says
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/01/30/health/climate-change-congenital-heart-defects-study/index.html

What is your Price? by Black Pilled
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f1GXdZ49YDY1/

Medical Rape Final (End Clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ukYT9CoYyk

WayBack.Tube
http://wayback.tube/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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