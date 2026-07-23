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3yrs ago July 2023 RED RED RED Media Climate LIES Record High Temperatures Were FAKED!
The Jimmy Dore Show @thejimmydoreshow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=arjKzv2oojI
https://rumble.com/v31j3b0-bombshell-last-weeks-record-high-temperatures-were-faked.html
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XxDAJY2jCKWq/
https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow/videos/627994069302413
Bombshell! Last Week’s Record High Temperatures Were FAKED!