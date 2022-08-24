In select studies, celebrity endorsements have produced an average 4% sales increase. At this time, it appears that isn't the case in the US cannabis market.

To date, most celebrity cannabis brands, whether endorsed or owned, leave some questioning their market impact. The unease appears warranted when considering how various celebrities have failed to live up to critical metrics, toplined by sales, market saturation and product quality.

For example, Seth Rogen's Houseplant, cracked California's top 100 sellers of 2021, coming in at 91 with $9.3 million sold. Brands like Marley Natural (approximately $4.3 million), B-Real's Insane ($3.6 million) and Jay-Z's Monogram ($700,000) did not make the list.

Episode 1010 The #TalkingHedge asks the question “Does Celebrity Cannabis Even Matter?”...

https://youtu.be/ckLUwM35cqo