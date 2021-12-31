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What is the Immune System? Wisdom from Christian naturopath Barbara O'Neill
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54 views • December 31, 2021
Barbara O'Neill is one of my favorite Naturopaths. Her no frills no-nonsense approach to health and understanding our bodies is aimed to empower us all to recognize that our bodies are wonderfully designed to heal if given the right conditions. Her natural methods are powerful and based on a lifetime of experience research and studies by other health giants of our time. She is a relentless truth teller as she has continued empowering parents despite coming under heavy persecution by big pharma in her home country Australia. Her ministry through online conferences and her health retreat has helped countless people heal from things that often mainstream docs simply don't understand or care to address. I credit her for helping me gain the knowledge needed to heal my family. Our lives were changed by the wisdom of this wonderful woman. I hope you will be blessed by this message and the others I post.
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