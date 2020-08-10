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Brutal Doom - E1M4 Command Control
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3 views • August 10, 2020
Brutal Doom mod for classic doom.
Knee deep in the dead, the forth map Command Control.
Play through with: Tactical sprints, weapon recoils, ultra violent difficulty.
Brutal Doom mod:
https://www.moddb.com/mods/brutal-doom
Doom Source Ports:
https://zandronum.com/
https://www.zdoom.org/index
Knee deep in the dead, the forth map Command Control.
Play through with: Tactical sprints, weapon recoils, ultra violent difficulty.
Brutal Doom mod:
https://www.moddb.com/mods/brutal-doom
Doom Source Ports:
https://zandronum.com/
https://www.zdoom.org/index
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