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MillennialMikey Gets Recognition from a German News Website
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25 views • November 11, 2020
On Thursday, November 12th at 7pm EST I will be joining Handsome Truth of GoyimTV on his show, Be sure to tune in!
www.goyimtv.tv
In this brief video I give a shout out to to Arrangement Group News (AG News) who mentioned me and my MillennialMikey Map.
AG News Article Translated into English:
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=de&tl=en&u=https://arrangement-group.de/ist-qanon-wirklich-ein-gefaehrlicher-kult/
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
MillennialMikey Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
www.goyimtv.tv
In this brief video I give a shout out to to Arrangement Group News (AG News) who mentioned me and my MillennialMikey Map.
AG News Article Translated into English:
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=en&;sl=de&tl=en&u=https://arrangement-group.de/ist-qanon-wirklich-ein-gefaehrlicher-kult/
Check out my website:
https://www.millennialmikey.net
MillennialMikey Before It's News Articles:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/738/421/stories.html
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