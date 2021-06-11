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DR MIKE YEADON. IN HARM'S WAY. THE EPIC DEL BIGTREE INTERVIEW (MIRRORED)
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5257 views • June 11, 2021
DR MIKE YEADON. IN HARM'S WAY. THE EPIC DEL BIGTREE INTERVIEW (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters. at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nhMMgtkOcjUQ/
"Vaccinate everyone" mantra: BoJo>WHO>MsM>“Build Back Better“. Get vaccinated or be restricted = coerced vaccination. Global pandemic treaty = framework for Vaccine Passports Global ID = population control. Dr Mike Yeadon is right. We are being played.
Another amazing doctor that is being silenced and tells the truth according to real science is Dr Vernon Coleman https://www.vernoncoleman.com/
Dr Mike Yeadon In Harm's Way. Del Bigtree Interview (HD)
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Info that matters. at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nhMMgtkOcjUQ/
"Vaccinate everyone" mantra: BoJo>WHO>MsM>“Build Back Better“. Get vaccinated or be restricted = coerced vaccination. Global pandemic treaty = framework for Vaccine Passports Global ID = population control. Dr Mike Yeadon is right. We are being played.
Another amazing doctor that is being silenced and tells the truth according to real science is Dr Vernon Coleman https://www.vernoncoleman.com/
Dr Mike Yeadon In Harm's Way. Del Bigtree Interview (HD)
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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