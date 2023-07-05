Create New Account
The World Economic Forum Is Coming For Your Cars
The World Economic Forum is coming for your cars

If the World Economic Forum (WEF) keeps its agenda, the number of cars worldwide will be reduced by 75 percent by 2050. How ironic that Davos residents who spend much of their lives being driven back and forth to international conferences hate cars.

Oh yeah, but they will continue fr part of the 25 percent who will continue to benefit from the auto

READ THE NEWS👈 (https://www.wsj.com/articles/world-economic-forum-paper-reduce-cars-by-2050-davos-private-jets-climate-f0bb64b9)

