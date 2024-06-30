🏍 Storming dugouts on motorcycles

Servicemen of assault detachments train using copies of the AFU strongholds and deploy motorcycles to capture the enemy’s positions near Ugledar.

Assault detachments of the Vostok Group of Forces from Transbaikal region effectively use cross-country motorcycles to capture the AFU positions near Ugledar. The motorcycles are used as almost the organic hardware. Its is difficult to hit such a small and maneuverable target. On a high speed, the servicemen get to the AFU dugouts and engage the enemy. Our UAV operators lead the servicemen to the enemy.





As the servicemen of assault detachments say, they know exactly, where is the enemy, the AFU machine gun positions and foxholes. It is possible due to excellent work of the reconnaissance UAV operators and training in the precise copies of the enemy’s strongholds, which are set up on our training grounds in the rear areas.

Like this the servicemen learn routes of approach, train to destroy firing points, study how infantry moves in dugouts, work out all possible scenarios of actions and course of actions in emergency situations.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry