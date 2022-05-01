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2022 05 01 John Haller's Prophecy Update "Mayday! Mayday! All Fall Down"
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82 views • May 01, 2022
Despite the prophetic cries of "Mayday" emanating from Bible teachers all over the world, people are promoting and celebrating depravity of all sorts from the deck of a sinking ship. A storm is coming.
John explains in this week's update entitled "Mayday! Mayday! All Fall Down"
John explains in this week's update entitled "Mayday! Mayday! All Fall Down"
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