Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - September 7, 2023
Published 14 hours ago

Episode 2102 - Ted does an inspirational 20 minute must hear green segment on choices and consequences. What is the difference between Generational curses vs generational stupidity? Why forgiveness is so important. More positive rulings on ivermectin. Can freedom of speech get you arrested? Is pork bad for you? Choices and consequences Did Megan Kelly wake up? Plus much more! This is a high energy must listen broadcast!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

